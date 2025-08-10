Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,506.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently -5,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

