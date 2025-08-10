Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 291.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 400.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5,036.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

EVH stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Evolent Health, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVH. UBS Group upped their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

