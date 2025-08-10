Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $44.52 Million Position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $44,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 114.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

