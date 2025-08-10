Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 110,892 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Invitation Home worth $50,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after purchasing an additional 829,212 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,744,000 after buying an additional 1,019,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitation Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,827,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invitation Home by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

