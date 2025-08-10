Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Flutter Entertainment worth $111,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Dubuc sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total transaction of $64,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,687.68. This trade represents a 32.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $102,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,448.76. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,455 shares of company stock valued at $601,632.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE FLUT opened at $281.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.25. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of $183.18 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 138.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

