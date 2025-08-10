Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.26), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.88 million. Calumet’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Calumet Price Performance

Shares of Calumet stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Calumet has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Get Calumet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Calumet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Calumet from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Calumet in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $1,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 934,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,168,379.47. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 25,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $419,302.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,415 shares in the company, valued at $657,836.35. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,123 shares of company stock worth $4,113,303. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.