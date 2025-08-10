Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,822 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.92 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

