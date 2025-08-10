Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,570. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $209.00 target price on MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $181.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.83. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

