Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Champion Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,978,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,484,000 after purchasing an additional 632,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 340,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 134.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 247,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,904 shares in the last quarter.

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $66.06 on Friday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

