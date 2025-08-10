Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $305,876,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,690,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,858,000 after purchasing an additional 310,174 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.