Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 218.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

TMO stock opened at $461.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total transaction of $4,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

