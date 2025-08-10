Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 2.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:SMG opened at $58.49 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

