Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $4.14 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $246.49 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $217.91 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average of $266.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

