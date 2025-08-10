6,807 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $26,928,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 44.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2%
SJM stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
