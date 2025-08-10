6,807 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $26,928,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 44.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2%

SJM stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

