Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of AvalonBay Communities worth $86,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,285,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,598,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $6,204,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.33. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.