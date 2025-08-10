Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $33,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam raised its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

