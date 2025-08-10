Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,661,000 after acquiring an additional 400,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,943,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,788,000 after acquiring an additional 403,920 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,260,000 after acquiring an additional 621,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,470. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $282.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.77 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.