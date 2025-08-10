Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,631 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 3.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.23% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $59,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810,191 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 246,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 301,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $10.91 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

