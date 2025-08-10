Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $186.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $441.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.22, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

