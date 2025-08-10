Contrasting FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) & FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and FRP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 FRP 0 0 0 0 0.00

FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.96%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than FRP.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $331.50 million 1.72 -$223.65 million ($1.32) -3.77 FRP $42.32 million 11.72 $6.39 million $0.28 92.82

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and FRP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FRP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -20.85% -10.19% -0.76% FRP 12.59% 1.14% 0.74%

Summary

FRP beats FTAI Infrastructure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development; and acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Multifamily segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

