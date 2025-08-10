Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. AON accounts for about 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Up 0.4%

AON opened at $366.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.69.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.21.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

