Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,463,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $56,569,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $103.01 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

