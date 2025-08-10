Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,463,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $56,569,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
ANF opened at $103.01 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
