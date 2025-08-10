Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.78 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,237 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $101,433,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $66,902,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $65,751,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.5%

Tapestry stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

