Comparing Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) & Aercap (NYSE:AER)

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) and Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Wabtec pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Aercap pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wabtec pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aercap pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wabtec has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Aercap has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Aercap is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Wabtec and Aercap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabtec 10.92% 13.65% 7.41% Aercap 36.93% 13.13% 3.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabtec $10.39 billion 3.15 $1.06 billion $6.70 28.59 Aercap $7.98 billion 2.58 $2.10 billion $16.08 6.86

This table compares Wabtec and Aercap”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aercap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wabtec. Aercap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wabtec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Wabtec has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aercap has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wabtec and Aercap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabtec 0 2 5 0 2.71 Aercap 1 1 6 0 2.63

Wabtec currently has a consensus target price of $221.7143, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Aercap has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Wabtec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wabtec is more favorable than Aercap.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Wabtec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Aercap shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Wabtec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Aercap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wabtec beats Aercap on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products. The company also offers positive train control equipment; pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; distributed locomotive power, train cruise controls, and train remote controls; industrial/mobile Internet of Things hardware and software, edge-to-cloud, on and off-board analytics and rules, and asset performance management solutions; rail and shipper transportation management, and port visibility and optimization solutions; and network optimization solutions. In addition, it provides freight car trucks, braking equipment, and related components; air compressors and dryers; heat transfer components and systems; track and switch products; new commuter and switcher locomotives; and turbochargers. Further, the company offers freight locomotive overhauls, modernizations, and refurbishment services; locomotive and car maintenance; transit locomotive and car overhaul; unit exchange of locomotive components; and maintenance of way equipment and services. Additionally, it provides railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products, such as brake shoes, discs, and pads; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; auxiliary power converter and battery chargers; passenger information systems and closed-circuit television; signaling and railway electric relays; and doors, window assemblies, accessibility lifts, ramps, and electric charging solutions for buses. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. Further, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. The company had a portfolio of owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

