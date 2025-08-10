Swiss National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Keysight Technologies worth $73,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,140,604,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,790,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,857,000 after acquiring an additional 511,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,593,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,612,000 after purchasing an additional 214,015 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.72. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

