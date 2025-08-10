Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,791 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $34,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.