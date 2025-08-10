Forsta AP Fonden Buys 35,700 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Twilio worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after buying an additional 1,048,619 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $111,312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 935,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 816,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 236.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 664,420 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.