Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 116.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $83,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 426,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

