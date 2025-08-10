Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,300 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $191.94 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $229.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,014,642 shares of company stock valued at $657,325,186. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
