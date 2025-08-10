Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,300 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kenvue by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after buying an additional 8,211,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after acquiring an additional 633,461 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $467,864,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,948,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.37 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

