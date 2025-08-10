Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $3,817,635 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.05.

SYF opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

