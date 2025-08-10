Avos Capital Management LLC Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

Avos Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. YPF Sociedad Anonima accounts for about 0.3% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,208,000 after buying an additional 450,935 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the fourth quarter valued at $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 12.2% during the first quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,387,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on YPF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anonima presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Down 4.1%

YPF opened at $34.29 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. YPF Sociedad Anonima had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.