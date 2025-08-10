2,389 Shares in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by American Alpha Advisors LLC

American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.