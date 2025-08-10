King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Cameco worth $40,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Cameco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Balefire LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 42.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $11,655,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.