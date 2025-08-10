Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.29 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,048 shares of company stock worth $4,101,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

