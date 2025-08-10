Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for 1.6% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 53.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.