471,169 Shares in Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 471,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Above Food Ingredients to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of ABVE opened at $1.85 on Friday. Above Food Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Above Food Ingredients Inc, a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

