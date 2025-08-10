Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of APH opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.