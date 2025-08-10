Invesco Ltd. Buys 282,532 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $589,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $123.13.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

