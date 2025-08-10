Invesco Ltd. Purchases 965,089 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 6.25% of EPAM Systems worth $602,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $158.00 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.