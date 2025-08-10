Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,087 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Super Micro Computer worth $32,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.