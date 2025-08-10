Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,717,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 359,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.23% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $912,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after buying an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Barclays dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.