Cynosure Group LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.