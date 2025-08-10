Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 416,945.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,753,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,949,340 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMCI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

