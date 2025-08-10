Forsta AP Fonden Sells 26,100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 366.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,613,505.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $83,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,240,816.03. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

