ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes $706,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.5%

FERG stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.88.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

