Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384,737 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,155,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 600,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Iamgold by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Iamgold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.