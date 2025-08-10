Best Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – August 9th

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Cenovus Energy, Molson Coors Beverage, and Ovintiv are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in Canada, representing fractional ownership in those firms. They are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), and cover a wide range of sectors—from financial services and energy to materials and technology. By buying Canadian stocks, investors gain exposure to the performance, dividends and growth potential of businesses rooted in the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,101. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 10,864,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,548,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. 7,039,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 2,329,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 10,159,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,665,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,473. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

