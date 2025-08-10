Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 149,009 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 53,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.5%

TECK opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.