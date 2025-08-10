Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $799,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average of $222.01.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

